Srinagar:In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre is planning to start offices of all investigating agencies in full strength in order to take many pending cases of corruption against serving and retired bureaucrats, and politicians to their logical conclusion.

According to a recent news report said Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting, giving nod for strengthening of all investigating offices in the UT of J&K for cases of corruption which involve hundreds of crores. Those cases in limelight include the alleged corruption cases against two former Chief Ministers, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah. Both of them are currently under preventive detention. Then, there is the case of alleged murder of a party activist Haji Muhammad Yousuf against another former CM Omar Abdullah as the former was investigating a corruption case within his party while Abdullah was in chair. He handed over the case to the local crime branch and the investigation was delayed. Recently, LG Murmu had reportedly sent a proposal to the Centre for dispatching the local investigating officers for the required training and education about the Central laws which are now applicable in J&K.