New Delhi: Following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is working to chart out a comprehensive plan to promote trade and business in the valley. Sources have confirmed that the ministry, headed by Piyush Goyal, is seeking suggestions from various experts and trade bodies and such suggestions will soon be made part of a larger policy.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Friday where trade leaders and experts from the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) were present. Various issues, including creating a conducive environment for perishable item markets to protect and promote the fruit business, was discussed.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the apple harvesting season is going on and special attention is needed to ensure that the business goes well. In this regard, Minister Goyal directed the stakeholders to ensure a speedy mechanism so that business is not affected.

Due to security arrangements that are in place to maintain peace and tranquility, for most fruit farmers in the valley, it has become difficult to carry out smooth transportation of fruits to other parts of the country and abroad.

Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary of CAIT, who was present at the meeting, said: “The meeting was held to explore measures to streamline the business operations in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. In the meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Jitender Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), was also present to discuss the business issues of Kashmir.”

According to Khandelwal, the CAIT members and leaders discussed the various business issues and apprised the ministers present at the meeting of the current business situation of Jammu & Kashmir. The CAIT members and leaders also suggested that in order to bring about a conducive business environment in the valley, trade coordination committees in Jammu and Kashmir may be constituted since traders enjoy the trust of all sections of society and can bridge differences. Khandelwal said: “I conveyed to the ministers that the traders of the rest of the country now see the bigger business opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir and Laddakh region and are waiting for a diverse and supportive trade policy from the Central government to make the valley one of the most attractive trading hubs of the country. It will also give enough opportunity to local traders to grow their business in the rest of the country.”

Khandelwal said that while talking to trade body members, Piyush Goyal appreciated the issues raised by the experts and assured that the Centre is committed to ensuring growth in trade and commerce in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the Centre will take all measures to make the valley an attractive destination for the rest of the country. The measures will attract focus towards Jammu and Kashmir and that, in turn, will bring better business opportunities for the people of the valley. Since the special provisions granted under Article 370 and 35-A have been lifted, the Centre has been trying to bring normalcy back in the valley. From security measures to dialogue and from trade promotion steps to cultural interactions, the Centre has been pushing an all-around policy to ensure normalcy returns in the valley.