The state is an inspiring model of uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Under Chief Minister Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh has made massive improvements in the energy sector, becoming the “country’s power hub” and a power-surplus state in the process. The production of electricity has increased to 22,764MW from the earlier 4,732MW during the past 14 years. The quality of power supply had also improved a lot. The supply capacity had increased from 1,610 MVA in 2003-2004 to 6,350MVA in 2016-2017. There has been a rapid expansion of the electricity distribution system, keeping in mind the “Power For All” philosophy. Electricity connections are provided “online” all seven days in rural areas and for three days in urban centers. Under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, work is being carried on a war-footing to electrify all the habitats on a budget of Rs 1247.75 crore. Plans are on the anvil to improve electricity supply in 182 urban centers under the IPDS Scheme at an investment of Rs 490 crore. There has been a rapid expansion in customer services — call centers, e-Sampark Seva, e-Mail Seva, registration-based on missed call, electricity bills and payment based on missed call, and online customer service. Korba town is fast becoming India’s energy capital. In the next three years, electricity production centres generating 10,000 MW of power will be set up here, making Korba the largest electricity production centre in the country.

Along with electricity production, to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality power transmission and distribution, the state will invest Rs 17,000 crore in the next three years. While making the state a power hub, special efforts have been made to provide its benefits to the common man, especially the poor. These efforts include the increase in irrigation pumps from an earlier count of 72,000 to 2,67,000. Farmers owning five HP pumps are being provided with up to 6,000 units of power annually. Free electricity is being provided to more than 13 lakh families with a single light point.

Promoting use of solar energy

Across the state, 100% of the villages are provided with low-cost and round-the -clock electricity. The state government is committed to ensuring 100% electrification of rural households under the “Har-ghar Saubhagya Yojana” in two years to villages in far-flung and inaccessible regions. Villages are supplied with drinking water and irrigation based on solar energy. Under the Saur SujlaYojana, 31,300 pumps have been installed and installation of 11,000 pumps is in progress to benefit 50,000 farmers.