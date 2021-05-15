Raipur: The entire nation is appreciating Chhattisgarh’s unique vaccination model. When on one hand, there is chaos in all the states of the country regarding vaccination, in such a situation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has initiated an equality oriented new strategy regarding vaccination, under which the last person of Antyodaya to the topmost person from the upper class are being vaccinated easily without any discrimination. There is vaccine scarcity in the country, but, the Government of Chhattisgarh has taken a unique initiative by ensuring the right to equality. Chhattisgarh has been the leading state pertaining to the vaccination figures for the 45 years and above age group of individuals.

Due to non-availability of vaccines, there were some difficulties in the initial phase; however, the Government of Chhattisgarh did not forget its promise to offer free vaccines even in such difficult times. CM Bhupesh Baghel, considering all sections of the state to be equal, gave equal opportunity to people by categorising the society into 4 categories, namely Antyodaya, BPL, APL and front-line workers, and as a result of which, today, the tribal and remote areas are also responding well towards vaccination. Excitement is being seen among the people from all classes who are taking up vaccines in the state.

61 lakh individuals vaccinated

About 61 lakh people have got vaccinated so far in the state, among which till 11th May, precisely 2 lakh 42 thousand 204 persons from the 18 to 44 years age group have been vaccinated successfully. 89 percent of the health workers and about 100 percent of the front-line workers have been covered till now. A total of 60 lakh 61 thousand individuals had got vaccinated till May 10, in the state. In fact, the government of Chhattisgarh is spreading awareness regarding vaccination among people on a phenomenal level. The work of spreading awareness in rural languages by distinguished social workers of the region is also being done, as a result of which, a zeal is being observed among the remote areas as well.

Infection rate reduced to half in just two weeks

Due to increasing vaccination in the state, the infection rate is also on decrease here. The daily positivity rate in the state has come down to 14% from 31%. On 23 April the positive rate which was 31.4%, has come down to just 15% on 13 May.

As the daily labourers, vegetable vendors or people more likely to come in contact will get vaccines, the infection rate will also get reduced. In view of the rapidly increasing corona infection in the state, the Chhattisgarh government took to the task of rapid vaccination as well as opened many new Covid centers to provide better health facilities, which resulted in decrease in corona cases in just 20-25 days and a decrease in the number of deaths has also been reported.

Reduction in death toll as well

There has also been a steep decrease in the number of death cases due to corona infection. The faster the rate of vaccination, the slower is the rate of infection from Covid-19 and death figures seem to be decreasing in Chhattisgarh.

By running an awareness programme, the state government has told the people that there is nothing better than vaccines to get rid of Covid-19. After becoming aware through this campaign, the public is making the vaccination campaign a grand success. Vaccination is constantly improving the situation.

On April 28, 279 people lost their lives due to corona, but now the figure has started to decrease. Special emphasis was paid on ventilator / oxygen facilities in the hospitals, which resulted in 172 deaths on 10 May.

Chhattisgarh vaccine application will bring revolution in the state

The Chhattisgarh government has segregated people into four sections for vaccination, which is preventing over-crowding at the vaccination centres, as well as the vaccine is easily being reached till the last person. The Chhattisgarh government has also developed a mobile application, namely, “Chhattigarh Tika”, in order to further systematise the vaccination system, wherein the people from urban and rural areas may easily register themselves and get vaccinated on the allotted time. This will eradicate the problem of long queues. The recent second wave of coronavirus ramification has crippled economies and put the mettle of the public health systems on trial throughout the country and world, wherein Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel government, through its meticulous and strategic management, has successfully inoculated more than 61 lakh people in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, which is purported to be one of the most successful among the Indian states. Thousands of vaccination sessions were held and lakhs of beneficiaries were duly vaccinated as per the available data and reports.

This is how Chhattisgarh, which was one of the worst Covid-stricken states in April, has revived phenomenally under the able management by the present state government.