RAIPUR: At the India News Manch program, Chhattisgarh’s development journey was described by the slogan “Garh Bo Naya Chhattisgarh” till “Garh Gaye Naya Chhattisgarh”. The vision of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel regarding the development of Chhattisgarh was discussed along with many other issues. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched the India News digital platform at the India News Manch program.

While stating the five achievements on “Garh Bo Naya Chhattisgarh”, CM Baghel said that behind the program of “Garh Bo Naya Chhattisgarh” is the thinking of great men of Chhattisgarh. “There is poverty, illiteracy, unemployment in Chhattisgarh. When Chhattisgarh became a new state, Raman Singh was the Chief Minister for 15 years, but unfortunately he did not work on what he thought of making Chhattisgarh. We started Garh Bo Naya Chhattisgarh for the poor, farmers, tribal, and scheduled caste people of the state.”

Describing the first achievement, the CM said: “Chhattisgarh is a state of farmers, so we started Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Earlier, Rs 2,500 were buying a quintal of paddy. But the Government of India imposed a hurdle, after which now paddy is being procured at the rate of Rs 9,000 per quintal. In two years, assistance of Rs 12,900 crore has been given to the farmers producing Kharif crops. This year, about 98 lakh metric tonnes of paddy has been procured from 21.77 lakh farmers.”

“Under the second Godhan Nyay Yojana, we bought cow dung, made vermi compost, improved the economic condition of the cow rearers. Today the whole country is worried about global warming. With this scheme, we have tried to give a small solution. We appealed to the farmers not to burn stubble and donate it. We use this straw as fodder. In the last two years, we have bought 75.6 lakh quintals of cow dung so far. More than 10,622 Gauthans are sanctioned, 8408 are active Gauthans.”

The CM said that the third scheme is for workers. “There is no such scheme in any state in the entire country. Under this scheme, we are giving Rs 7,000 annual assistance to the families of labourers,” he said.

Describing the fourth plan, the CM said that Chhattisgarh is a Naxal-affected state and health is a big problem here. “Keeping such issues in mind, we started the Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Yojana. Health department doctors visit every Haat Bazar and free treatment is provided to the people. It’s been three-and-a-half years today. Earlier, there used to be deaths due to malaria in Bastar itself. There was a time when journalists used to compare whether soldiers died in encounter with Naxalites in Bastar or malaria. We started malaria free Bastar and Malaria free Chhattisgarh campaign. Today Bastar is malaria free. The mortality rate from malaria was above 4, which has come down to 0.7 today. Through the mobile unit, people are being given free treatment and testing facility at their doorstep.” On the fifth achievement, the CM said that 171 schools of English Medium are running under Swami Atmanand School. 76 new English medium and 32 new Hindi medium schools will be opened. Approval has been given for the recruitment of 9,000 teachers and 2,000 staff. CM Baghel also talked about the sixth achievement—that in the last three years, seven types of small produce were purchased, now 65 types of small produce are purchased. In all, 74% of the small scale produce of the whole country is bought only in Chhattisgarh. Last year, the Forest Minister had given 11 awards to the Forest Department.