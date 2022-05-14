Joe Biden sends $55 billion to the most corrupt country in Europe, Ukraine, while Americans can’t feed their families.

During the past decade, plutocrats, pay-to-play political elites, and their dishonest media partners have deployed fear-based propaganda and psychological operations campaigns to sow seeds of discord that facilitate control and obedience over the population.

The campaign’s objective: to deflect attention away from the most significant economic plunder and wealth transfer in history.

The crisis campaigns included: the dot com crisis, housing crisis, great financial crisis, a global pandemic, unlawful lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and medical tyranny.

The campaign results: The highest inflation in history. Policies that accelerated food and energy prices and amplified supply chain disruptions making shortages commonplace across America. The evisceration of middle-class America to ensure their dependency on big government.

“Let’s take out Putin; there is no off-ramp”—US Senator Lindsey Graham’s reckless and irresponsible rhetoric this week accomplished two things: 1. He increased Russophobia; and 2. he greatly increased the probability of nuclear World War III where Europe and the UK are destroyed first. Like Graham, Washington DC swamp rats, owned by the military-industrial complex (“MIC”), are the problem. He should resign or be voted out. Who wins? China. In 1961, President Eisenhower warned about the military-industrial-complex.

The US has wasted over $6 trillion in taxpayer dollars on military adventurism that no one voted for. These actions have made the world less safe.

The US has failed at any successful military deterrence since 1945. The West cannot win a war in Ukraine. Therefore, a corrupt Ukraine is of no strategic significance to the US, UK, or EU.

Why are we risking a nuclear WWIII with Russia, with over 6,000 nuclear warheads and hypersonic missiles that the West cannot defend against? All voters are against a nuclear war.

Have sanctions ever worked? No. Russia’s currency is higher and its current account has surged to record highs. Unfortunately, Nuland/Milley/Austin’s dangerous assumptions have grossly underestimated the resolve of the bloc that has joined Russia: China, Iran, Brazil, UAE, Saudi, and several additional Asian and African nations. The world is no longer unipolar. Despite Biden’s tone-deaf elites’ denial, the world has “transitioned” into multi-polarity. What sanctions have done: signalled the death of the petro-dollar and end of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency within five years.

The US could have prevented the Ukraine/Russia war by forcing Ukraine to de-escalate immediately and settle with Russia. Simply denying Ukraine NATO membership and provisional weapons guarantees would have saved lives and prevented this war.

The dishonest political soundbite “we are saving democracy” is false on its face; Ukraine was never a democracy. Instead, the likely objective is to forcibly transition democracy into a hybrid socialism, fascism, and Marxism.

General Mark Milley and heavily conflicted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are running a proxy war between Russia, its partners and the West. Austin and Milley were defeated in the $2.5 trillion Afghanistan war by farmers in pickup trucks. NATO and the West need to heed Putin’swarningsandtakehisredlinesseriously.

Biden and Victoria Nuland’s MIC have based their military strategy on “media propaganda and wishful thinking,” neither of which are viable combat plans capable of defeating a nuclear-armed Russia with hypersonic missiles.

Who benefits from an unwinnable WWIII or conflict with Russia? The MIC and China. Who suffers? The people of Ukraine, with their lives, and the USA, UK, and EU taxpayers.

How did we get here?

Forty years of failed neo-liberal policies and endless wars cost lives and trillions of taxpayer dollars: reckless central bank money printing and the worldwide fiscal profligacy of our pay-to-play politicians have allowed the MIC to prosper. For these reasons, the most significant global financial crisis in history is now unavoidable.

Democratic party leaders, Hillary and Bill Clinton’s decades of deceptive practices were influenced by extremist Saul Alinsky. The Clintons excelled at creating diversions. The Clintons’ gold medal: Loudly accuse others of precisely what they were guilty of.

In 2009, a cultural revolution began in the USA. Obama/Biden breathlessly hyped this as “the transformation of America.” Unfortunately for America, Obama’s transformation directly began an attack on democratic institutions, due process, the rule of law, culture, religion, free speech, liberty, and the nuclear family.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton, the democratic party, FBI, CIA, and DOJ perpetuated the false Russiagate narrative that they dragged out for four years. Their oligarchs’ partners in Silicon Valley unlawfully influenced the results of the 2020 election by censoring factual reporting on the Biden family crime syndicate, Hunter Biden’s laptop Ukraine.

In 2020, Nina Jankowicz promoted the misinformation and false claims regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop being “Russian disinformation” and Trump’s involvement with Russia. Jankowicz now runs Biden’s personal Stasi, a Ministry of Truth that would make Joseph Gobbles and George Orwell blush.

With the unlawful appointment of Jankowicz, Biden has created a “China-style social credit system” to “protect the public from misinformation and misinformation.” Jankowicz will now weaponize the Department of Homeland Security and Silicon Valley to conduct a great purge while imposing mass censorship of all political opposition. Biden’s authoritarian power grab is the most significant existential threat to liberty, freedom, and democracy in America’s history.

Joe Biden promised America “unity.” As of May 2022, what has Biden delivered?

America’s greatest division and tribalism in our lifetime. Eye-watering inflation. An economy on the brink of collapse. Broken supply chains that caused widespread food and energy scarcity. Millions of illegal aliens and drug smugglers are invading the USA’s open southern borders with impunity. Violent crime and drug related deaths are surging, and America’s two-tiered judicial system is dysfunctional. Biden has not provided any solutions.

Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki endorsed the unlawful violation of US Federal Law by doxing and intimidation of US Supreme Court Justices by stating, “We certainly continue to encourage protests outside the homes of SCOTUS justices.”

Biden’s inability to win majority mandates with “free and fair elections at the ballot box to transform America” has unmasked uncomfortable truths: 1. The extremist left turns to mob-rule violence, Antifa, BLM, or by any means necessary including violence, to ensure they get their way, and 2. the democratic process is broken.

Who funded the 2020 murders, arson, looting, and violent riots, causing $10 billion in damage across America? Why were these crimes not prosecuted?

Since 2021, Biden’s divisive rhetoric has divided and polarized over fifty per cent of America. This week, Joe Biden stated the MAGA organisation is the “most extreme political organisation that’s existed in recent American history” When people are hungry, everything changes very quickly. Biden’s record inflation is preventing Americans from providing for their families. No Americans want a nuclear WWIII or endless war expenses similar to the $2.5 trillion wasted on the Afghanistan disaster.

Biden is sending $55 billion to the most corrupt country in Europe while giving the middle finger to middle America. Biden has done nothing to resolve America’s problems. Instead, Biden’s open border policy has allowed 2,000,000 illegal aliens and drug dealers to invade America with impunity, accelerating violent crime and 300 drug overdose deaths per day.

While Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi shriek about Ukraine’s borders being sacrosanct, they have done nothing to protect America’s borders; and voters will remember this in November.

While China and Russia are laughing at America’s woke age of rage addiction, many fear America has lost its way. The extreme left has abandoned due process and the rule of law in favour of mob-rule, socialism, and Marxism. This will not end well. Who benefits? China.

Mitchell Feierstein is CEO, Glacier Environmental Fund.