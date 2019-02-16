Boeing today announced the arrival of the first four CH-47F (I) Chinooks for the Indian Air Force at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. The CH-47F (I) Chinooks will be ferried to Chandigarh, where it will be formally inducted in the Indian Air Force later this year. The CH-47F (I) Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide the Indian armed forces with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions. The Indian Air Force currently has 15 Chinook helicopters on order.

The ahead-of-schedule arrival of the Chinooks validates Boeing’s commitment to delivering on its promise of modernizing India’s defense forces. Through its current partnerships with Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, Boeing has ensured high rate of mission readiness and increased operational capabilities.