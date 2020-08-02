LJP chief slams Bihar Chief Minister for his alleged failure to enforce the prohibitory laws in the state.

Patna: Yet again, through scathing letters that reflect badly on the governance of Nitish Kumar, LJP national president Chrag Paswan has cocked a snook at Nitish Kumar. The LJP president has slammed the CM for his alleged failure to enforce the prohibitory laws in the state. In the last two days, Chirag Paswan dashed off two letters addressed to the Bihar Chief Minister and has been very critical of the governance of Nitish Kumar. In the first letter, he mentioned about the so-called corruption in the distribution of ration cards and the PDS system in the state. He mentioned that the food grains allocated by the Center are not reaching the needy, apparently pointing to rampant corruption in the letter.

The second letter addressed to the CM on 31 July was more scathing. He put the government in the dock for having failed to contain the “free availability of liquor in the state despite prohibitory laws”.

Paswan in his letter cited a case in which a ward councellor abused him and his father Ram Vilas Paswan in an inebriated state. Chirag Paswan stated in the letter that the man was drunk as is evident from the video footage and that exposes the claims of enforcement of prohibitory laws in the state.

The prohibitory laws enforced by Nitish Kumar has been his main poll plank all through, but time and again, the Opposition has been taking pot shots at the CM for having miserably failed to control “the home delivery” economy of illicit liquor, as alleged by Tejashwi Yadav. He has been saying that Nitsh Kumar gave birth to “home delivery system” of liquor in the state and a sizable income from the illicit trade which runs into thousands of crores of rupees is pocketed by the netas. The allegations by the Opposition may not have much of an impact, but if it comes from within the NDA from one of the alliance partners, it does not augur well for the present government. In fact, when Chirag Paswan kick-started his campaign trail across the state, he raked up other issues, including the issue of contract teachers and also the recruitment scam in police department. Of late, Chirag Paswan has been very critical of Nitish Kumar which many feel could be a pressure tactics on his part to wrest maximum number of seats in the forthcoming elections.

When contacted, Vinod Narayan Jha, a senior BJP leader and a minister in the present government, said, “Chirag Paswan is the leader of a party which is in alliance with us and this is the best alliance. He is very important to us and he has all the freedom to put forth his views. We would be receptive to all such suggestions and do everything possible for the betterment of governance in the state. And Nitish Kumar is highly democratic; so he will welcome all such suggestions.” However, the push and pull within the NDA is becoming louder by the day.