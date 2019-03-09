New Delhi: In the last one year, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has rescued and helped 116 missing children unite with their parents and saved 258 distressed women from taking adverse steps through the help of CCTV cameras at Delhi Metro stations and the training in soft skills imparted to CISF personnel.

In 2018, the CISF helped and rescued 242 distressed women and in January 2019, the CISF helped 16 distressed women. As many as 108 missing children were rescued and handed over to their parents through the help of the child helpline in 2018; in January 2019, the CISF handed over eight such missing children to their parents.

These missing children and distressed women were spotted by CISF staff at Delhi Metro stations. Such staff are imparted training in passenger profiling and behavioural detection which helps them identify different behaviour patterns of passengers with the help of CCTV cameras and constant monitoring of passenger movements across Delhi’s Metro network.

According to CISF officials, the training in behavioural detection and passenger profiling helps read passenger movements and figure out any abnormal, anxious or distressed behaviour of passengers through which a “judgement call” is made. A special women’s team of CISF rescues distressed women and they are immediately counselled and given help, they added.