To enhance security measures in Delhi Metro’s expanding network, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for security in the Delhi Metro, has set up a new and modern control room in its Shastri Park campus that connects and monitors 5,500 CCTV cameras across the Delhi Metro network to ensure swift response to all possible incidents.

The CISF has roped in the modern and advanced BARCO (Belgium-American Radiological Cooperation) technology that gives them the opportunity to monitor 5,500 CCTV cameras in super HD (High Definition) mode and track all the activities in 103 of the 197 Metro stations in Delhi. This comes after a detailed study to enhance the security detailing of Metro stations in the national capital and move away from the traditional LED panel, lamp system technology to monitor activities in the Metro stations, according to officials in the CISF.

The new facility has a total deployment of 70 personnel running in three shifts to ensure 24X7 monitoring of the Metro premises. The personnel are responsible for monitoring, gathering and disseminating information to senior officials as and when received. The officers on duty at the facility are also responsible for sending out information to field officers on duty from their seniors on matters of urgency through high speed wireless networks that have been provided to them. The new facility connects all the Metro stations in the Yellow, Pink and Magenta lines of the Delhi Metro and according to a senior official in the CISF, all the other Metro stations that come up under Phase III of Delhi Metro’s expansion would be covered by this new facility. The Blue and Violet line Metro stations are being monitored from the existing facility at Barakhamba Road in Central Delhi.

The CISF officer on duty at the new facility told The Sunday Guardian, “At all times, we monitor the feeds being received from various Metro stations. This new facility has state-of-the-art technology that is required for any control room. The BARCO technology has been divided into three sections for better management and easy identification. The officers on duty here are required to be alert at all times and swift in taking action once any information is received or noticed from any station.”

The CISF officer also said that they keep a close watch on stations that are deemed sensitive and have a huge footfall. “Every line has five to seven sensitive stations that we keep a close watch on. The sensitivity of the stations is judged on the basis of the number of footfalls and the surroundings of the stations. For example, stations like Kashmere Gate, Vishwavidyalaya, Central Secretariat, MG Road, IFFCO Chowk are some of the sensitive stations on the Yellow line,” the CISF officer on duty said.

The CISF has also deployed 39 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) across the Delhi Metro’s network to respond to any distress swiftly. Apart from these measures, 60-65 dogs are also deployed at all times across the Metro network for anti-sabotage checking.

The CISF has also started a new helpline number “155655” extending up to 30 call lines, for passengers who can directly call the CISF helpline number to register their complaints.

“At present, we have four lines active, which means four callers can call at the same time in this helpline number to register their complaints. We receive about 35-40 calls on a daily basis. The complaints mostly relate to lost and found, men entering the ladies’ coach, pick pocketing and also complaints from senior citizens on the non-availability of seats. To tackle these problems, we send out Alpha teams deployed at each Metro station,” the CISF officer said.