Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has given the green light for sending out additional troops from Kashmir valley to improve the situation following a prolonged clampdown. A senior police officer told this newspaper that 10 companies of paramilitary troops have started moving out of Kashmir following recent high-level meetings held at New Delhi regarding the ground situation in Kashmir.

Both the Centre and the LG had assured the people about restoration of internet services in Kashmir valley, but without any particular time frame. Sources close to the authorities said that internet services would be restored in a phased manner, which may start from January 2020.

After a series of meetings held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, de-induction of troops has been pushed further. Following the meetings, more than 10,000 troops have been called back from Kashmir for their redeployment in other states, especially in Uttar Pradesh and the North East. Earlier, about 50 companies of paramilitary troops inducted in Kashmir before the abrogation of Article 370 had already left Kashmir valley.

The Centre made an attempt to ease the situation in Kashmir after briefing by intelligence and security agencies, saying that the situation was well under control.

“There have been very few incidents of violence and the gunfights have also stopped in South Kashmir. The youth have decided to shun the path of violence and live normal lives. Army and local administration are helping them come to the mainstream,” a senior police officer of South Kashmir told this newspaper. However, he added that everyone needs to remain cautious and some additional troops would be needed as a precautionary measure.

It was the second Friday when congregational prayers were held at Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar without any protests or violence. “This was a big challenge and so far, there has been no report of any violence after we allowed the Friday prayers at big mosques in Srinagar, especially at the Jamia Masjid,” a senior police officer said.