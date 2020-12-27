CM Baghel’s radio talk ‘Lokvaani’ is popular across cities, villages, forests and hilly regions

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s monthly radio programme “Lokvaani” is gaining immense popularity across the state. Chief Minister gets in touch with the sentiments and expectations of every section of society, answers questions of the citizens and expresses his views on various subjects through “Lokvaani”. So far, 13 episodes of the radio programme have been aired from all the centers of Akashwani. The 14th episode will be aired on 10 January, that is, in the New Year 2021.

The “Lokvaani” programme is aired on the second Sunday of every month from 10.30 am to 11 am. Besides, the programme is also simultaneously broadcast on various FM channels and regional TV news channels. Through this programme, people of Chhattisgarh directly connect with Chief Minister Baghel. Every episode is based on a different topic and questions related to the topic are invited from the citizens. Any person can get the question recorded on phone numbers 0771-2430501, 02, 03 on the given dates. The broadcasting of “Lokvaani” programme started from 11 August 2020. Till date, various topics, including agriculture, rural development, education and youth, health, maternal power, urban development, tribal development, children and stress, women and equal opportunities, Nyay Yojana, inclusive development, Nava Chhattisgarh-Hamar Vikas Mor Kahaani, sports and others, have been covered in the “Lokvaani” programme.

A major part of Chhattisgarh’s population lives in forest regions, where no mode mass communication is available except radio. Under these circumstances, radio programme “Lokvaani” is the only source of information about the government schemes and policies for the people there. People of these areas are not only receiving information from their Chief Minister, but are also asking direct questions regarding his vision and action plan for future. The Chief Minister also gets the direct feedback of the government schemes from the common people. People in cities also eagerly wait for this programme to be aired, as it is an important platform for them to directly connect with Chief Minister.

Along with the common people, the public representatives of gram panchayats, nagar panchayats, and municipalities also look forward to this programme, as they get information about various schemes of government from “Lokvaani”. Even when public events were prohibited during the Covid crisis, people eagerly awaited broadcast of “Lokvaani” and listened to it with their families.

Vishnu Paikra, a tribal farmer of village Magarchaba in Balodabazar district, said: “We listen to every episode of Lokvaani, sometimes at home and other times on the farm.” He said that it is heartening to know that the government cares for farmers and tribals. Megha, a Class 11 student of Janjgir, said that she received important information about the schemes being conducted for women’s empowerment and economic prosperity from Lokvaani. The state government is doing a great job in educating women about their rights and giving them equal status and opportunities. Ritu Sahu said that she got to know about the government’s efforts and initiatives to economically empower women through self-help groups. It is good to know that the goods produced by women of self-help group are being sold at a good price in the market. Sakshi, Aarti, Muskan, Gauri and Nisha said that the government is doing very good work for the health security of women and children under the Chief Minister’s Suposhan Abhiyan.

Ward Councilor Amit Das of Raipur Mathpuraina said that he got information about the steps being taken by state government towards providing high-level health facilities in government hospitals across the state. District President of Panchayat Saja, Omprakash Verma said that the Lokvaani radio programme has been started to communicate directly with the general public of the state. Through this programme, the Chief Minister has direct dialogue with the people of remote areas in the state.

Social activist Santosh Verma said that through the Lokvaani programme, the Chief Minister patiently listens to the views and queries of people and answers them. He gives detailed information about the work being done by the government for betterment of agriculture sector and rural economy. Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Baradera under district panchayat Bemetara, Smt. Kunti Devi Sahu said that the Lokvaani programme is a wonderful initiative by the Chief Minister to communicate with the people of state. This is undoubtedly a welcome move. The Chief Minister also talks to people in Chhattisgarhi, talks about Teej festivals. All the episodes of this radio-talk of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have been saved as a document on the website of Public Relations Department http://dprcg.gov.in/. Their audio files as well as transcript files are available on the website. The aired episodes can be read and heard anytime, anywhere.