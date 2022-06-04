Older leaders may be sent packing; Prime Minister Modi describes Chief Minister Dhami as a dynamic leader.

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the by-election by record votes. The election was crucial for him to retain his job as CM of the state. Undeniably, the huge electoral victory has consolidated Dhami’s position in the state. After the massive victory of Dhami, the political equations in the BJP will undergo a significant change. There will be more challenges for the Congress, which did not learn its lessons despite defeat in assembly elections. As a result, Congress candidate Nirmala Gahtori lost deposit in the Champawat bypoll. Dhami won the election by over 50,000 votes and all the candidates lost their deposits.

This by-election was quite important for both CM Dhami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, CM Dhami had lost from Khatima seat during Assembly polls. But despite the defeat PM Modi handed over the post of CM to Dhami again. After taking over the charge again, Dhami’s first challenge was to win the by-election. His entire focus was on that. He worked hard to win the poll. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also campaigned for him. After all, Dhami sailed through with a big victory margin.

Needless to say, after PM Modi, Yogi has also emerged as a charismatic leader who has mass appeal and who manages to woo voters quickly. UP and Uttarakhand assembly poll results lend credence to this perception. During assembly poll campaigning, Yogi’s visit to Kotdwar and Tihri helped BJP bag 5-7 seats in this region. Similarly, Yogi’s campaign helped Dhami too. PM Modi in his tweet message congratulated Dhami, terming him as a dynamic leader “who will work harder for the development of Uttarakhand”. The PM’s congratulatory message will definitely give Dhami moral strength. Moreover, PM Modi’s tweet is a message also to the BJP.

With Dhami at the helm, BJP had already initiated efforts to put a new team in place. The high command surprised all heavyweights by fielding Dr Kalpana Saini for Rajya Sabha polls. Former AAP leader Col. Ajay Kothiyal’s entry in BJP is also being viewed as a development related to formation of a new team. In fact, Kothiyal was always considered to be close to the BJP. Even Kothiyal’s stint with AAP was seen by many as a part of BJP’s political strategy. Now, it is clear that the BJP in Uttarakhand will take a new shape under the leadership of Dhami. This will impact the career of former CMs Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Sing Rawat, and that of old guard Vijay Bahuguna. The old guards may be expected to make way for a new team then. Dhami has so far been successful in projecting himself as an administrator with a clean image.

Meanwhile, the Congress has not reformed despite massive defeat in the assembly polls. There is no end to internal fighting. The high command gave organisational charge to Karan Mahara in Uttarakhand, following which several changes were made. But factionalism refuses to die down.