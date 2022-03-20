CM Gehlot lays stress on coordination and communication within the party.

New Delhi: The Congress in Rajasthan is showing signs of strength as the party is manifesting an image that “it is holding its camp together”. The reason for the accord within the party, party leaders believe, is the emphasis of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on coordination and communication within the party, and increased attention on addressing dissatisfaction of the party members of both the Sachin Pilot and Gehlot camps. The CM is involving lower rung leaders and all party functionaries by acknowledging their efforts for the party. A senior Congress national spokesperson said, “Congress has resolved 90% issues in its Rajasthan unit.”

Sources in the party have confirmed that the Gehlot is individually involving himself in matters of concern. Party insiders affirmed that the MLAs are getting greater importance and are being heard in most of the substantial matters. However, a political analyst based in Rajasthan seeking anonymity said, “The silence in the party could be the calm before the storm. The Rajasthan unit of Congress has undercurrents and that can unfold at anytime.”

A senior analyst in IPAC, working in Rajasthan, told The Sunday Guardian, “Gehlot is not weak at all, whatever the Pilot camp did or were trying to do in order to get the state leadership has been beneficial for the party. Due to Pilot’s moves, Gehlot has become active by formulating better communication in the party hierarchy, and has astutely shadowed the other camp. There was a time when MLAs were not given importance and were not heard adequately, but now that has changed as Gehlot is showing presence everywhere and is aware how communication with the party MLAs is important to keep them in confidence and restrain them from joining the other camp. Currently, the tactics Gehlot has deployed are working just fine and in his favour.”

The party functionaries relish the fact that if they approach the CM or send a letter, there is a quick response to it. The members can also set an appointment with the CM. A party functionary said, “As we can see from here, most of the things are handled by the CM himself; every case in his eyes, whether it be big or small, is addressed by the CM himself.”

Another party functionary who recently got a position in the party said, “Hardworking individuals are rewarded adequately which has created high spirit among the members.” To keep in check the ripples in the party, the three-time Chief Minister Gehlot has consistently attended to the emerging discord in the party from time to time which political observers think were done by solving them before they became bigger. According to party members, this has gained him greater acceptance in the party. Party leaders say that the challenges in the party are many, but “Gehlot will go nowhere, he will remain the CM and the top face in the state unit”. Presently, the party is working on political appointments, strengthening the party, and is also trying to keep its two factions together.