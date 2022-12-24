NEW DELHI: Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, while attending the conclave discussed the Governor House’s people-friendly approach. “In a democracy, everything belongs to the people, including the Governor’s office. In Telangana, Raj Bhawan is referred to as Praja Bhawan. People believed that the highest office might be contacted for the issue when I was elected Governor,” Tamilsai said.

She also discussed the Central government’s approach towards coronavirus and TB. “We were particularly concentrated on this infection, especially during Covid, and other health concerns were disregarded. Thanks to our Prime Minister that the World Health Organisation reviewed and declared that TB free world will exist by 2030. But our Prime Minister pressed forward for a TB-Mukt Bharat by 2025. Every patient’s demand was met by a donor; I took care of 100 patients, while Raj Bhawan took care of 10. Together, we provide nutritional kits once a month.”

Talking about Telangana, she said: “The contempt shown to Telangana’s highest office worries me. When the PM visits the state, neither the CM nor any minister welcomes him. He (KCR) is not adhering to any protocol, and as I travel in the state, I observe collectors doing the same. The collector has been receiving the Governor for the past 1.5 years as per usual operating practice. I’ve never seen a police officer or SP welcome me. Between the executive branch, the state legislature, and the governor, there is a chasm.” Apart from this, the CM office has failed to follow other protocols, she said. “For the past one-and-a-half years, no collector or SP came to receive me,” Tamilsai said.

She also accused the CM of “ignoring me”. “MLA, MLC and MPs are kept away from the Raj Bhawan. The Telangana government wants me to be silent and rubber stamp,” she added.