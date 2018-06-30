The health camp is being organised by iTV Network under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated an encephalitis check-up camp in Gorakhpur, said to be one of the biggest in the district.

The Chief Minister was joined by iTV Network group Managing Director Kartikeya Sharma for the inauguration. The camp, which is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the iTV Network, will run till 1 July. In the camp, local patients will be checked from 8 am to 4 pm, free of cost, for encephalitis and will also be made aware of the disease. The group also shared a helpline number for patients to get themselves registered for the check-up.

Inaugurating the camp, Adityanath appreciated the efforts of the iTV Network for the initiative and added that the fight against encephalitis will go on until it is removed completely.

While extending support, Kartikeya Sharma said that after Gorakhpur, the health camp will also be organised in Punjab, Bihar, Karnataka and West Bengal. Talking about the health camp, Sharma said that his team was in the district for quite some time and they found that there were people who could not even afford medicines.

Later, the Chief Minister also distributed health kits to children present at the event.