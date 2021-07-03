Summers are here and with the mercury rising, it is best to try out some refreshing and easy cocktails that can be made at home with fresh, seasonal fruits and ingredients available in our kitchens.

The second wave of Covid-19 with its disastrous effect this year has left us all a little damp in spirits, especially with the kind of nightmares we have been experiencing. It is time for some cheer and looking at things getting back to normal slowly, albeit with caution. Summers are here with a bang and with the mercury rising and the lockdown still on in many cities, it is best to stay indoors and try out some refreshing and easy cocktails that can be made at home with fresh, seasonal fruits and ingredients available in our kitchens.

Even with restaurants opening, not many are comfortable about stepping out to outlets yet after what the city of Delhi suffered just a few weeks ago. Most people prefer meeting friends and family in small groups where everyone knows each other well and are confident about their lifestyles, vaccination status etc. Ordering in is still much in vogue than venturing out into public spaces. The good thing is that ‘caution’ is now topmost priority for us all and with time on our hands and not much going out to do, some innovative and simple summer cocktail recipes that are just crying out to be tried!

Coffeetini Recipe by Pawan Bisht at One8 Commune

Ingredients:

Vodka 120 ml

Coffee liqueur 120 ml

Fresh brewed coffee 40 ml

Coffee beans for garnish

Chocolate cookie for garnish

Ice cubes

Method:

Put the glass in refrigerator so that it can be chilled.

Take a shaker and fill it half way through with ice cubes.

Now add all the ingredients leaving cookie and beans in the shaker and shake it vigorously.

Take out the serving glass from the fridge and with the help of a strainer pour the ingredients in thecocktail glass.

Garnish with coffee beans and a cookie.

Serve chilled.

Zaafraan Sheen by Mixologist, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

This name of this cocktail is inspired from the first snow of winter which also called “sheen” in Kashmiri. In this drink, they have used saffron infused gin with the combination of grapefruit, along with egg whites for the ‘snow’. This drink is a version of Sour.

Ingredients:

Saffron infused Gin- 60Ml

Grapefruit Syrup- 20ml

Fresh Lime Juice- 15ml

Egg White- 1

Method:

Add all the ingredients together in a shaker

Shake it without ice

Add ice

Shake and strain in a whisky or coupe glass

Blood Orange and Rosemary by Chandraprakash Bhatt of KylinAerocity

Ingredients:

4-5 Fresh Orange cubes

1 strip of Rosemary

15ml Blood Orange syrup

30ml lime juice

15ml simple syrup

50ml Gin

Method:

Shake & double strain all the ingredients into a rock glass with ice cubes.

Garnish with dried blood orange slice and rosemary.

Behror Mule by Tobias Carvalhoof Terai

Ingredients:

Gin – 50ml

FreshJamunjuice – 30ml

Sugar syrup – 15ml

Lime juice – 15ml

Method:

Build up

Glass: Highball/Collins

Pour the gin, jamun juice, sugar syrup and lime juice

Garnish: Thin slices of Ginger

Top up with Ginger ale

I added some fresh jamun pulp and mint with the ginger slices for the garnish and it tasted divine!

“We always look to use fresh, seasonal ingredients in our cocktails. Since it is jamun season, the fresh jamun juice makes this tall and refreshing drink perfect for the hot summers. The cocktail is named after Behror in Rajasthan,” says Tobias.

Pomegranate Mojito by Hemant Mundkur of Bacardi

Ingredients:

50 ml white rum

20 ml lime juice

15 ml Sugar syrup

2 tablespoons pomegranate

8 mint leaves

Soda

Garnish: Mint sprig & Pomegranate pearls

Method:

Add pomegranate in the glass and gently muddle.

Place mint in the glass and gently tap with muddler.

Add the white rum, lime juice & sugar syrup, and fill glass with crushed ice, and a splash of soda.

Mix well, garnish and serve.

I’ve tried making all of these at home, except the Coffeetini (I need to get some coffee liquer), and have loved the freshness and flavours of most. I am not a white rum drinker as such so substituting it with a gin or vodka isn’t half bad, but my friends tell me that the recipe with the rum tastes best! The zaffran infused gin took a while but it was totally worth it. Again, recipes are indicative and the fun lies in more innovation and figuring out which taste you enjoy most. I keep switching the bases often but not too drastically.

Summers are always taxing for most of us in the capital city. The heat, pollution, humidity and the sheer discomfort that the pandemic has added. These are uncertain times. And the best thing to do is to wait it out at least for those who can. The positive side is the break from the work routine can be used well to cherish what we have: family time. And what better way to do this than to sit down and relax with one of these amazing cocktails recipes with fresh seasonal fruit and ingredients!