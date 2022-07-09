Telangana Chief Minister surprises everyone by hardening his stand towards the Modi government.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) hardening his stand towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an indication of the fact that the TRS chief will soon take over a bigger national role in the opposition camp in Delhi. The sudden change in Rao’s stand came at a time when the BJP’s national executive was underway in Hyderabad and PM Modi was scheduled to attend it. Rao chose the same day to extend a grand reception to opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in Hyderabad. Importantly, Rao chose to target PM Modi over one issue or the other on that occasion. In his speech lasting over an hour, the Telangana CM launched a blistering attack on the Modi government, criticizing its foreign policy and other works during the last eight years. What he hinted at was that he was ready to lead an opposition-front in Delhi. By showing combative spirit, KCR gave a message that he is not close to Modi.

The TRS supremo has decided to launch a national party soon, after which his regional outfit will acquire national form. He is likely to launch it after Parliament’s Monsoon session in Delhi. He is trying to unite all the non-Congress parties into a coalition against BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It was believed that Rao will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential polls due to two reasons. One, he had good equations with the BJP. Secondly, the tribal vote bank consideration for Rao, with Murmu being from tribal background. But KCR surprised everyone by supporting Sinha. His objective, in fact, was to unite his workers against BJP. Secondly, the CM signalled that he is not in any manner close to BJP or Modi.

Attacking PM Modi, Rao said that India’s image at the international level has been dented. He also alleged that the Modi government could not control price rise and unemployment. The Telangana CM also slammed the government for disturbing the communal harmony in the country. Delivering his speech in Hindi, Rao only chose to slam the Modi government, indicating that he is ready to challenge the BJP from the turf of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rao has to face an electoral challenge in his own state which goes to polls six months before the Lok Sabha battle. He has won state polls for two times in a row. Last time, he had advanced the polls by six months in Telangana. Undeniably, the BJP is rapidly expanding its footprints in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Holding the national executive in Hyderabad was part of the saffron party’s strategy to increase its influence in the southern states. Rao’s real fight is with BJP. But he is confident of his victory. But his main aim is to launch his party at the national level. It will be a challenging task for him to unite the Opposition after presidential and vice-presidential elections. All eyes will be on how many parties are going to be under one umbrella behind him.