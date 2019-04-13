Srinagar: The state Governor’s administration has decided to keep Kishtwar district under strict curfew for the fourth running day on Friday, after a local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader was killed along with his personal security officer (PSO) by suspected terrorists. According to reports, the Chenab Valley region is tense and communal tension has increased not only in Kishtwar district, but also in Bhaderwah and Doda areas.

In the past, attempts have been made to stir communal tensions in this area and clashes have been reported after the cremation of RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma. There were selective attacks in Kishtwar at many places and the prompt action of army and security forces, did not allow the situation to go out of hand.

Authorities on Tuesday imposed curfew in the entire Kishtwar district and deployed additional forces to maintain law and order. According to the district authorities, curfew would be relaxed in a phased manner. A senior police officer told this newspaper that soon after the killing of the RSS leader, several arrests have been carried out and suspected terrorists were interrogated. Security forces have also launched search operations in the forests of Kishtwar based on information that the accused were hiding in those areas.

Last year in November, suspected terrorists killed state BJP Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother, resulting in communal violence for a brief time, prompting the authorities to impose curfew.