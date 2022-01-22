Though it wants to make inroads in the Shiv Sena and NCP strongholds, Congress cannot openly criticise the Sena-led coalition government in the State

New Delhi: The Congress party is facing a complex situation as far as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are concerned. The party has refrained from directly targeting the Shiv Sena during the poll campaigns. Sena, which is currently heading both the state government as well as in the BMC, is in alliance with Congress at the State level. In order to attain the mayoral position, Congress is fighting the civic polls alone and taking calculated steps against its allied partners, Sena and NCP, to gain a few brownie points.

A Congress leader said: “We are not directly targeting the State Legislature but only the BMC administration. We are targeting the lapses of the BMC administration. In the State government, we are with them but in the BMC we are on our own.”

Leader of the Opposition in BMC and Congress corporator Ravi Raja told The Sunday Guardian, “Wherever it is possible, I am criticising the ruling dispensation in the BMC.”

However, irrespective of intricacies, Congress is preparing its ground and connecting with people on a routine basis. The door to door campaigns are headed by block presidents while zonal district presidents who are in constant touch with the people of their particular area.

The party has also ensured the “Super 1000” formula in every ward under which it tries to ensure the membership of 1,000 workers. A party leader said: “During the elections, these people work for the party and bring our vision on the ground. We are targeting each ward, at least 1,000 members who will actively take part in the local municipal elections.”

Congress has its presence in some pockets but to win the mayoral poll, it has to take on the solid grassroots network of Shiv Sena and campaign against it. Sanhita Joshi, a professor in the department of Civics and Politics of University of Mumbai, said, “The design of an alliance at the State level will force Congress to behave in a particular way. And that political compulsion will come in the way of designing their campaign for the civic polls. Like, what kind of issues they should pick up.”

A noted political analyst seeking anonymity said: “The BMC elections are one of the important elections when it comes to party politics, whether it’s BJP, Shiv Sena or Congress. It is the richest municipal corporation in the country and whosoever holds it plays an important role in controlling whole Maharashtra.”

“I don’t think Sena will allow Congress to regain its ground in Maharashtra, because Congress is weak and will favour Sena and NCP. And both the parties will not allow Congress any mileage in the BMC elections. They may speak in a roundabout manner but they can’t directly criticise the government. People like Patole will speak but others will not speak against the government,” he added.