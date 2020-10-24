The BJP does not have a base in Sira, but with money and power they wanted to capture this constituency, says former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Bengaluru: Two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will hold byelections on 3 November—Sira and Rajarajeshwarinagar. The death of JD(S) MLA from Sira, B. Sathyanarayana, necessitated the bypoll, while the Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll was necessitated because of the resignation of Munirathna, who won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2018, but joined the BJP last year. The Sunday Guardian caught up with former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader, H.D. Kumaraswamy, at Sira where he was campaigning. Excerpts from the interview:

Q: I have with me former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has come on a campaign in Sira. Sir, JDS, Congress, BJP, it is a triangular fight. How is it going?

A: In Sira, for several elections in previous years, Congress and JDS fought each other. Here, there is no base for the BJP, but with money and power, they wanted to capture this constituency. For that, they are putting heavy stakes in these elections. But here, that situation is not there. Because in this constituency, particularly, voters are very strong. In particular, about JDS, they have some affection for my party. And by investing money in the election expenditure, they always support our candidate, here.

Q: Vijayendra (BJP vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa) himself is campaigning in Sira.

A: I know that. Several times he said that the result he achieved in KR Pete election (Krishnarajpete, traditionally a JDS seat, was won by JDS’ then ally Congress in 2018, but by BJP in the byelection in 2019), the same thing he is going to achieve here. But the situation is not like that. Here the voters are different and the election pattern is different.

Q: I have been seeing for the past week that there has been some kind of shadow boxing between you and D.K. Shivakumar. You have taken potshots at D.K. Shivkumar. Is the love lost because you guys came together and installed the coalition government? What happened all of a sudden?

A: I think I’ll remind you, in the year 2004 when fractured verdicts came in that election, people rejected Congress, even at that time. Ultimately, because of Deve Gowda’s weakness for the secular forces, he decided to join hands with Congress and form government. After the formation of the government, these Congress friends spoiled our party leaders, every day, by spreading that we were ready to give support to Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, but Deve Gowda himself rejected their proposal. This way, they tried to spoil the mind of our leaders. At that time they succeeded in taking them from our party. The same thing is happening here for the second time. Congress is again trying to split my party by taking some MLAs. Factually they have not supported me to strengthen the government. Yesterday, the present Deputy CM of BJP, he explained how this happened. What was the reason behind the coalition falling? The real truth is coming out. By showing this affection towards our party, internally what they have done everyone knows that now.

Q: Is there a fight for a Vokkaliga face between you and D.K. Shivakumar? You have taken pot shots at him on many occasions in the last one week.

A: That situation will not arise. The Vokkaliga community is with Devegowda. D.K. Shivakumar has done nothing for them. In his political career, his character is different. Why did he enter politics? What has he done in his 25-year-long career, everyone knows. He has not rescued any poor community people. Our contribution to the community even to society and poor people is a different issue. Here, this man’s issue is different.

Q: Sir, Siddaramaiah said that JDS is eroding and there will be no JDS in the future. You and your father are fighting hard against the forces.

A: That is the Congress situation and not of JDS. In Karnataka, we’ll show what the strength of JDS is. Our party will give a reply to Siddaramaiah’s comments.