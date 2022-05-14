UDAIPUR: On the second day of ‘Chintan Shivir’ here on Saturday, Congress attacked the Narendra Modi government saying that the Indian economy needs to be reset.

Leading the onslaught, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, convenor of the finance committee formed by the party president Sonia Gandhi, said that the state of the Indian economy is a cause of extreme concern. He added that the slower rate of economic growth has been the hallmark of the present government for the last 8 years. However, things had been different earlier, and sustained high growth provided huge benefits in terms of wealth creation and pulling people out of poverty, Chidambaram said.

On the issue of the Gyanvapi controversy, Congress made its stand clear. Chidambaram said we are firmly in favour of ‘The Places of Worship Act 1991’. Ayodhya was the only exemption and we still stick to it, Chidambaram said.

Former Haryana Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is heading the Committee on Agriculture lashed out at the centre government and said that the government had promised to double the income of farmers. Instead, the debt on the farmers had been doubled. The committee has suggested setting up a National Farm Debt Relief Commission to suggest the best remedies in this regard.

Besides the meetings on fixed agenda by various internal committees, sources told The Daily Guardian that there has been a consensus to stop elections in frontal organisations of the party.

The Daily Guardian has also learned that there is a strong voice in the Shivir which has demanded that Rahul Gandhi should fight the coming Presidential elections in the party.

On the last day of ‘Chintan Shivir’ on Sunday, the CWC likely to pass several resolutions, submitted by the six committees and will emphasise more on party unity and the organisational restructuring.