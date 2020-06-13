The poll strategist is also being given assignment in Punjab.

New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is once again going to teach the Congress how to win elections. He is starting this task in Madhya Pradesh. After this, his assignment will be Bihar where he will be guiding the Congress-RJD alliance on how to win polls there. He is also being given assignment in Punjab. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has given the green light for the same.

The picture isn’t clear as far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned. But Kishor will be given the strategic responsibility of UP sooner or later. This time round, Kishor won’t be given electoral responsibility with an announcement or publicity. Kishor is in touch with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He has had three rounds of talks with former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who does not want to take any chance as far as bypolls are concerned. If Kamal Nath manages to ensure Congress victory in most of the 24 seats in Madhya Pradesh, it will give the Congress a fresh lease of life. The Congress isn’t expecting much in Bihar which will be the first state to go to polls amid the corona pandemic. Kishor normally goes with the party whose winning prospects are higher. Since 2014, it is only once that he has gone with the outfit which was losing. He had then shouldered the poll responsibility of the Congress in UP in 2017. It’s common knowledge that the Congress is quite weak and he miserably failed to improve the party’s fortune. Otherwise, Kishor always worked with the winning side, be it BJP in 2014, JDU, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Arvind Kejriwal or Amarinder Singh. He is also helping Mamata Banerjee. In fact, Kishor is almost free after breaking ties with Nitish Kumar, as his campaign against the Bihar Chief Minister could not gather steam. He is now staking claim on the Congress-RJD alliance as he expects it to be a combination fit to give challenge to Nitish Kumar. This will also pave the way for his own politics in Bihar where he wants to form a political party. That’s why he is getting closer to the Congress. It is at the behest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that he has established contacts with Kamal Nath.

But Kishor is with a weak party for the second time in his career. As far MP bypolls are concerned, Kamal Nath is said to be fighting these single handedly. Kamal Nath’s political career is also at stake given the massive challenge Congress is facing in the state. Of 24 seats going to the polls, 23 were with the Congress. But the Congress lost these seats after MLAs switched over to the BJP. Now, it has to be seen whether Kishor is able to do any miracle in the bypolls as that will decide the political future of both the Congress and Prashant Kishor himself.