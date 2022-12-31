Party’s new state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa met Pilot at his residence, which appeared to be an unusual move.

NEW DELHI:As Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed its journey in Rajasthan, the Congress, according to party leaders, has become active in trying to resolve the feud between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot.

According to a party insider, the party’s new state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa recently met Pilot at his residence, which appeared to be an unusual move. A Congress leader said, “He (Randhawa) could be delegated with a job by the high command to clean up the mess in Rajasthan and that is the closest presumption one can make right now.”

Moreover, as heard in close circles of the party cadre, MLA from Udaipurwati and Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Guard and Civil Defence (Independent Charge) of Rajasthan Rajendra Singh Gudha had said to some of his close aides that Pilot is likely to be the CM soon.

A source privy to the developments said, “There was recently a meeting held in Jaipur, Hall of Assembly, and it was the first one after Randhawa became in-charge. Most of the MLAs were seen greeting Pilot and their behaviour was also ambient towards him, signalling that reconciliation has already happened.”

It is to be observed that when Gehlot had rebelled against the high command, most of the MLAs (around 90) resigned against the Pilot’s apparent ascension as well as by boycotting the Congress Legislature Party meeting in September. According to reports, they have now been asked to withdraw their resignations. Some MLAs have purportedly sent a letter to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi to withdraw their resignation.

In addition to that, Randhawa had also met the Speaker at his official residence on Friday. It is believed that he had cited the party high command’s message and discussed to settle the dispute of the MLAs. Randhawa’s meeting with the Speaker is being seen as part of efforts for reconciliation between the two factions.

Crucially, the withdrawal of MLAs’ resignation, ahead of the budget session, becomes a necessity for the ruling party.

Subsequently, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has filed a writ in the Rajasthan High Court in view of the resignations of the MLAs, on which the court has also sought a reply from the Speaker. On the contrary, BJP has made the resignations a major issue.

And it is apprehended that during the budget session, the opposition would seek the Speaker to clarify the position on the issue. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rathore has said, “There is no provision in law for withdrawal of resignations. The Speaker should not allow the MLAs who resigned to continue as legislators.” He also said, “The state is being run by an illegal government which fails to enjoy the confidence of the House.”