New Delhi: The Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the alliance partner of Congress, will be contesting the Delhi Assembly elections on four seats in alliance with the Congress.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Manoj Jha told the media that the alliance has been sealed. “We are going to contest Delhi Assembly polls on four seats,” Jha said, adding that the party had demanded five out of 70 seats. The seats that the RJD has reportedly been given are: Burari, Palam, Kirari and Karwal Nagar. All these seats have a large number of Poorvanchali voters.

The seat sharing, despite it being certain that the RJD is unlikely to win on any of these seats, has been necessitated due to the forthcoming Bihar elections in which the RJD and Congress will be contesting together. The “gifting” of these four seats to the RJD is likely to be “repaid” by the RJD by giving a “good” number of seats to Congress in return in Bihar.