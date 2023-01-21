NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra have together accelerated preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. At the same time, Congress leader Sachin Pilot is not stopping his campaign against the state government despite the high command’s clear instructions not to do so.

The Kisan Sammelan organised by Sachin Pilot is being seen as a campaign against Congress’ government only. The party high command is in no mood to give him any importance. But the leadership is keeping a close eye on the development. Sachin Pilot is neither participating in meetings convened by the high command nor in any state unit meeting. He has maintained distance from the party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign. During the plenary session next month, the high command may take action against those questioning the party’s government in Rajasthan. The high command is presently working on the plan to win next elections on the basis of CM Gehlot’s welfare schemes. Organisation has been asked to publicise the schemes. Last month, the party started working with unity after the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. State in charge Sunkhjinder Singh Randhawa settled most of the pending appointments in the organisation from district to block levels. Thereafter, the working of CM Gehlot was reviewed. CM Gehlot is likely to reshuffle his cabinet after the budget. Rajasthan will go to polls in November this year. The CM is trying to ensure that the party remains united for the electoral challenge. But Sachin and his supporters are still involved in activities aimed at destabilising the government. Isolated in the Congress, Sachin is actually playing the role of opposition by targeting his own party’s government. Sachin, who was then the PCC chief, had tried to topple the government with the help of some MLAs in 2020. He could not succeed due to CM Gehlot’s alertness. Congress had alleged that Sachin did so at the behest of the BJP. After the “Operation Lotus” failed, the high command allowed Sachin and his supporters to be back in Congress so that there could be stability. There was speculation then that BJP was ready to accept Sachin only if he would agree to leave Rajasthan. But he was not ready for that. Secondly, he was given an offer by the AAP to lead the party in Rajasthan. These speculations are again in the air. So, all eyes will be on what steps Sachin takes in future. Undoubtedly, AAP is looking for someone who could help it prepare a solid base in Rajasthan.