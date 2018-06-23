Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong attack on Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, accusing it of spreading lies about his government, not being concerned about the state’s earlier “BIMARU” tag and of ignoring urban infrastructure in cities.Modi, who inaugurated Rs 4,000 crore Mohanpura irrigation Project at Rajgarh and unveiled urban development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore at Indore, said the country was on its way to achieving the target of total cleanliness by Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary next year. Seeking to set the tone for the BJP’s campaign for the Assembly polls later this year, he compared the performance of his government as also of the state’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to that of Congress. Addressing a rally at Rajgarh, Modi took several digs at the Congress. “Those who are engaged in spreading misinformation, lies and pessimism, how far removed they are from the reality… you are a picture of it,” he told the gathering. At Indore, he accused the Congress of ignoring urban infrastructure during its rule at the Centre. IANS