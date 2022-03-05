New Delhi: Internal assessment by the Congress in Punjab has shown positive trends with its latest survey suggesting that the party may not get a majority, but could still emerge as the single largest party. Party leaders believe that the aggressive campaigns in Punjab have helped the party consolidate its voter base, while its booth management has also played a vital role in defeating the much touted “AAP wave”. But in the recent days before elections, the party has faced several spoilers; party leaders were actively seen working on different lines as infighting and dispute between the two camps had given it a weak impression among voters. Political observers have predicted that the Congress may face considerable electoral losses due to the lack of unity in the party.

A Congress functionary said, “Earlier after the elections, we were afraid that we might not get the majority, but now after the reassessment, the party will sail over majority easily, we will gain 65 seats and if it is worse, we will still have 55 seats.”

In the meantime, the grand old party has kept some of its MLA candidates in Delhi and others in Rajasthan, according to sources, to protect them from poaching by other rival parties; in case they fall short of majority. A party insider said, “Some of the MLA candidates were seen in Churu Salasar Balaji mandir this week.”

Political analysts believe that the election that was considered five-cornered is actually three-cornered. The significant drop of 5.45% votes may actually swing both ways in favour of the ruling party or against it. In the Congress’ favour, the opposition parties that are contesting would not have been able to mobilise the voters so much. And while going against the party, the low voter turnout may signify that it has lost some of its regular voters.

On the condition of anonymity, a Congress leader said, “According to our internal survey, SAD may gain the second most number of seats and thus it has a traditional ally in BJP which it will try to reform the post poll alliance with. In that scenario, Congress may face horse trading from the BJP. The Congress is looking after its flock seriously this time, even the Sidhu and Channi dispute was resolved tactfully, as there have been so many instances in the past where Congress has won a majority, but could not form government due to the BJP buying its MLAs.”

Bhupendra Singh Brar, a professor of political science in Punjab University, said, “The reason the party has kept its MLAs safeguarded shows that they have less prospects of winning the elections, this is their operation holding fort; if Congress leaders think that they are going to win, then why would any leader desert the party? The party leaders know that they will get a position in the party or head any corporation. For now, Congress is sure that if they don’t form the government, opportunistic elements in the party will shift to other parties—whichever party is going to win the election.”

According to some earlier reports, Congress had held a meeting after elections, in which Channi had been present, but Sidhu was missing. The meeting over its internal assessment about its electoral gains had concluded with: “The party may not get more than 40 seats.”