Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) spokesperson Danish Rizwan has clarified on whether his party has extended an invitation to Congress MLAs to join them and their position on the ideal candidate for the Bihar CM post. Excerpts:

Q: HAM has extended an invitation to Congress MLAs to join and be part of the NDA government. Is this true?

A: Congress MLAs in Bihar have repeatedly spoken about development. I implore them that if they want development, if you want the state to grow, then that can only happen under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi and the NDA government. That’s why I have opened the doors for Congress MLAs, who wish to see development, to come join us and work towards it.

Q: Is your party supporting Nitish Kumar for the post of CM?

A: Nitish Kumar is known for his ideals and he’s said it categorically that chief ministerial position will be discussed in the NDA meeting and that is the democratic way. We stand by this and will not impose anything upon anyone.