NEW DELHI: Congress Member Parliament from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Choudhry died of heart attack during Bharat Jodo Yatra. The 76-year-old MP was participating in the long march in Pillaur with Rahul Gandhi and other senior Punjab Congress leaders. Choudhry was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara after he suffered cardiac arrest and he was declared dead on reaching hospital.

Santokh Singh was a former cabinet minister in the Punjab government and in 2014, he became a member of Parliament from Jalandhar Lok Sabha and 2019, he again clinched the Jalandhar seat. The Congress has suspended Bharat Jodo Yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect for Santokh Singh. The Yatra will resume from Jalandhar on Sunday afternoon.

Politicians from all spectrum of politics paid respect to the Congress leader. “Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. He was a down-to-earth hardworking leader, a pious person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from Youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” said Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi also met Santokh Singh’s family and paid last respect to the Congress leader in Jalandhar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of Chaudhry and said he will be remembered for serving the people of Punjab. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress MP from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury. May God rest his soul in peace.”