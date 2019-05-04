Devendra Fadnavis says BJP’s Hindutva allows every religion to be part of it.

Mumbai: In an exclusive interview to The Sunday Guardian, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke on issues including his advocacy of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, Ram temple, alliance with Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray, the bullet train, Vidharbha statehood, and EVMs. Excerpts:

Q: You have a law background and these days we are seeing that you are advocating Sadhvi Pragya and Hindutva?

A: I am not pleading for her; I am talking about the reasons behind supporting her. Hindutva is our identity and we are committed to protect it. In BJP as a party, we have a strong belief in Hindu ideology, our Hindutva allows every religion to be part of it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches talks 90% on development and 10% on national security. His vision is very clear that the country has to progress.

Q: In these Lok Sabha elections, we are seeing that your party is contesting on the basis of a clear divide between Hindus and Muslims?

A: No, it is being looked at with a bad intention by the Opposition to have a divide. If you look at the Pragya Thakur case, it was a narrative written by the then Congress-NCP government. They were weak in handling a series of terror attacks in the country and a lot of arrests of youths from the Muslim minority community were being done. Sensing that this may boomerang and upset the minority community, to deviate attention, a counter narrative of Hindu terror was written and Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was projected as a Hindu terrorist of a Hindu organisation. However, during investigation, the NIA has found nothing and given a clean chit as nothing was found against either Sadhvi or others arrested. It was an act of Congress and NCP to malign and defame Hindutva. They cooked up the story and Hindus were insulted. I do not see any wrong in ticket being given to Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal to contest the election—prosecution also said that it was a cooked up story by the then state government.

Q: Don’t you think that you are doing the politics of Ram temple sentiments?

A: It is not an issue, it is a commitment. We will ensure that a huge and magnificent Ram temple is constructed and I am confident that either the court or mediation will lead the road for the temple. We never do politics on Lord Rama. I quote a joke: the Ram temple controversy is being heard by the Supreme Court but the Supreme Court has a holiday on the eve of Ram Navami; so you can imagine how important Lord Ram is to every Indian.

Q: In alliance with the Shiv Sena, you experienced rough weather all these years since 2014. Now, once again you are together. Is this alliance only for the Lok Sabha elections or will continue for Vidhan Sabha as well?

A: We had differences but we continued as we have three decades of bonding. We fought Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections separately, but came together and are running the BMC for the development of Mumbai. Our ideology of Hindutva kept us intact. I must tell you that Uddhavji is a great friend and will remain so. I commit before you that our alliance would continue in the Assembly elections as well, there are no differences any more. If Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav can come together, then we are much above them. Uddhavji is a clear-hearted soul.

Q: Do you see Raj Thackeray as a political threat to your alliance?

A: I am aware that Raj Thackeray is a spent force; he is like begani shadi mein Abdullah deewana. In Maharashtra politics, he has no relevance. His existence is like he is the president of his party as well as the sole worker. I am also informed that he is working as a henchman of the Congress and NCP; his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena shop is shut.

Q: How do you see politics of statues in the light of Mayawati?

A: There has to have a past and contribution to the democracy and the country. If you look at Chhatrapati Shivaji and his contribution to India, we are committed to building a Shivaji memorial and a memorial of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, but if you see Mayawati, she may be an ideal for her party workers, but not for the nation, and the highest court has also said that her statues were a waste of public money.

Q: You and one of your ministers in the Cabinet have said that those questioning Balakot and the number of terrorists killed should be tied and bombed. Your minister Pankaja Munde said that a bomb should be tied around Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sent to another country.

A: In the present times, there is no humour in the rallies to entertain the audience and as party workers, we use such phrases but not in the literal sense. She also meant the same.

Q: Your party is being accused of tampering with EVM machines?

A: After the fourth phase of polling, the Opposition has realised that they have lost the elections and they are targeting the Election Commission to justify their stand. EVMs can never be managed, let us not confuse the common voter.

Q: When will the first ambitious bullet train project kick start from Mumbai?

A: I am happy to share that land acquisition is almost nearing completion. We have allotted space at Bandra-Kurla Complex for the terminus and work is progressing with great speed. I assure readers of your newspaper that within three years, bullet trains shall run between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Q: Your government is pro smaller states. What will you say about formation of Vidarbha state?

A: Yes, I agree with your premise, but it is the prerogative of the Central government to create a new state as we did with others like Telangana. There is no need for recommendation from the state for creating a new state. The Centre will take the call for Vidarbha.

Q: You are termed as “Modi ke aadmi”.

A: All BJP workers are “Modi ke Aadmi” and I am also a worker of the party and Modi is the leader of our party—hence I am “Modi ke Aadmi”.

Q: How many seats do you expect from Maharashtra for your alliance?

A: I can tell you that we will surpass our 2014 performance.