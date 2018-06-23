Congress leader Saifuddin Soz said that his recent remarks on Kashmir had nothing to do with his party. He quoted controversy for saying that independence was the first choice of Kashmiris. Talking to this reporter, he said that he was being misquoted by the media, and that he had said he supported the assessment of former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf who had said that Kashmiris were not pro Pakistan and given a chance would prefer independence. Soz, whohas written a book on Kashmir, said that in his book he has written that Musharaf told his army generals and politicians that independence was not possible and the only solution was a dignified exit for the people of Kashmir from the conflict. Soz said that his assessment and opinion had nothing to do with the Congress. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of playing communal politics and following a muscular policy which has increased terrorist activities in the state. Soz said BJP’s communal politics had ruined Kashmir and urged for political talks as that was the only way forward to solve the Kashmir issue.