Kolkata: The doors of the Congress have been shut for Prashant Kishor, at least for the time being, because of his latest comments about Rahul Gandhi. The Trinamool Congress too is feeling uneasy after Prashant Kishor said in Goa that the BJP was not going anywhere and would be the central force of Indian politics for decades to come. About Rahl Gandhi he had said, “That is where the problem lies with Rahul Gandhi probably. He thinks it’s just a matter of time that people will throw him (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) away. That’s not happening. Unless you examine, understand and take cognizance of (PM Modi’s) strength, you will never be able to put (in place) a counter to defeat him.”

The Congress high command has apparently asked Kishor to decide what role he would like to see himself in. Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has said that Kishor is playing into the hands of the BJP.

When Mamata Banerjee was asked about this in Goa, she said, “Kishor should be asked about it. He is the only one who can answer.” She then added, «He meant that if we don›t do the right thing, the BJP will stay.» TMC Lok Sabha leader Sudip Banerjee said it was Kishor’s personal comment.

After Kishor met the Gandhi family, speculation was rife about his chances of joining the Congress, but Congress leaders said at the time that Kishor was in fact seeking control of the Congress, but that was not to be. According to them, voters are now targeting the Congress.

According to Congress leaders, there is no question about Kishor’s skills of. But the Gandhi family cannot leave the party in his hands. Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in five states. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is already active in Uttar Pradesh. One of the top leaders of the Congress said that if PK thinks he can do something for the Congress, then he can come to the Congress; but first, he has to be a member of the team. After that, appropriate responsibility will be considered for him. The Congress high command also knows that he cannot be kept without responsibility. But after joining the Congress, he will have to disclose his plans in full.