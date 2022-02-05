‘There will be no rebellion from Sidhu or Channi, both know if one is chosen, the other will be dropped’.

New Delhi: The Congress in Punjab is facing serious challenges ahead of announcing its CM candidate for the upcoming elections in Punjab. Party functionaries who want Navjot Singh Sidhu to be the CM face say that the former cricketer has a “clean image” who will take a stand for Punjab to end all the mafias which Charanjit Singh Channi cannot do. Channi’s supporters say that if he is not made the CM face, a lot of voter base that has swung in Congress’ favour since his rule will get demolished and the party then should forget about winning the elections.

A well-placed senior Congress functionary said, “There will be heartbreaks in the party, but everybody is prepared for it and knows that winning is more important for us. We are not expecting any revolt. There will be no rebellion from Sidhu or Channi, they have both committed that to Rahul Gandhi. Both of them know if one is chosen, the other will be dropped.”

There is suspense among voters about who will lead the Congress. A former IPAC member and a social media campaign manager in one of the political parties in Punjab, said the popularity of the Congress on social media has gone a little down, while AAP’s popularity has increased.

The Sunday Guardian talked to many Congress functionaries and sought to know who they think will be made the CM candidate. Most of them agreed that it will be Channi who would be made the CM candidate. There is also a common understanding in the party among workers that if Sidhu is not made the CM candidate, the jat vote bank may sulk. And if Channi is not made the face, then the Dalit vote bank will slide. Recently, both the nominees have come out and indicated to the party high command their commitment to become the CM face. In this 50-50 situation, the Congress has struggled to build a strong people’s perception towards the party in Punjab. Political observers believe confused Congress voters may vote for the AAP in the end if the decision is not made soon.

However, the noteworthy activity in the party is that Channi is being fielded from two seats—one from the Bhadaur Assembly segment district in Barnala, besides his traditional seat of Chamkaur Sahib, to what is considered as an indication of the Congress’ main candidate in Punjab. A journalist covering Punjab elections said, there cannot be two assumptions of how Channi is becoming popular, he will be the CM face. Lokesh Somani, a political analyst with a grip on northern states, said: “If Sidhu is made the CM candidate and the party wins, there will be signs of uncertainty lingering within the party, after the government is formed, just like the government in Rajasthan where there has been an everyday apprehension that tomorrow the government may fall, due to the two camps having divided control over the party. Sidhu is not going to be the chief minister anytime soon. More likely Channi will be the CM face because he has created a lot of hype on social media and created a good image of himself. He has also been active within the party and addressed the concerns of the people. Sidhu’s motive, for now, is that we have to make Congress win. Later, he can ask for a big portfolio like home ministry along with PPCC presidency if he is not made the CM candidate. It is also obvious that he won’t go for deputy CM.”