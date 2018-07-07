The ambitious “One Nation, One Poll” proposal to hold elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies simultaneously is unlikely to take off unless all political parties reach a consensus, experts have said. S. Y. Quraishi, former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), told The Sunday Guardian: “Holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies is a constitutional matter. The proposal needs a detailed discussion with all the stakeholders. Any progress on the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Poll’ proposal is difficult unless all political parties come to a consensus. In the current scenario, there is clearly a lack of consensus among political parties on this issue.” Quraishi’s comment has come ahead of the Law Commission of India’s three-day long consultancy programme which will discuss the “One Nation, One Poll” proposal. The consultancy programme, which started on Saturday, will conclude on 10 July. Representatives of at least 14 political parties are scheduled to meet the Commission on 7, 8 and 10 July. However, even before the consultancy programme on the “One Nation, One Poll” proposal could take off, at least a dozen political parties, including the TDP, TMC, CPM, AIADMK and Goa Forward Party (GFP), a BJP ally in Goa, came up with opposing voices on the proposal. Commenting on the topic, V.S. Sampath, another former CEC, said: “The decision on the One Nation, One Poll proposal has to be taken by the elected representatives. They have to reach a consensus. Whatever the mode of elections they opt for, the Election Commission of India will be able to follow the mode,” he said.