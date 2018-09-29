LUCKNOW: A constable of UP police was arrested on Saturday and booked for murder after he shot and killed a young Apple executive from close range, an official said. The state government has ordered a probe into the incident.

The constable and his colleague have been dismissed from service and sent to jail, the police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said if needed a CBI inquiry would be ordered.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to Adityanath over the murder of the Apple executive and sought “effective and appropriate action”.

According to a colleague of the Apple sales manager, the constable, Prashant Chowdhary, shot at Vivek Tiwari after chasing the SUV he was driving. He had apparently failed to stop Tiwari during a late night checking.

The incident happened at around 1.30 am, when Tiwari was heading home after the launch of iPhone XS and XS Max along with Sana Khan, his colleague.

Khan said that after they were fired at, Tiwari got scared and drove the SUV into an underpass pillar, further sustaining injuries.

DGP O.P. Singh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General (Lucknow) to probe the case. Superintendent of Police (SP) crime and rural will be part of the team which has been asked to submit its report at the earliest. IANS