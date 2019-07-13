New Delhi: The construction of the “Pink Line” Metro from Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, a distance of 1.5 km, may resume soon as the land-related issues preventing its construction have been almost resolved. Residents of Trilokpuri Block 15, who have been preventing the construction since 2016, told The Sunday Guardian that construction of houses for 108 families affected due to the Metro construction is almost complete and the lottery for allotment of houses will be done by the end of July.

Afzal Hussain (50), one of the petitioners in the case against Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) in Delhi High Court, said, “Earlier, the DMRC had built only 68 houses. Construction of the rest of the houses had been stalled due to some land issues with DDA. DMRC resolved these issues with the DDA and now all 108 houses are almost complete. By the end of July, lottery for allocation of houses too will be finished.’’ Earlier, the construction of quarters for all the affected families was started in the Vinod Nagar depot. However, when the residents of Trilokpuri block 15 resisted the move and filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court, the High Court ordered the construction of houses in the present plot, between block 15 and block 18 of Trilokpuri. “Due to our writ petition, the construction at the present site started on 13 June 2016. Now, all the residents are interested to relocate as there is now provision of a house in place of the existing residence,” Hussain added.

While house owners have the provision of a new quarter, many shop owners of the area alleged that they are being thrown into uncertainty and loss as no compensation is being given to those whose business has been affected due to the metro project.

Irshad Malik, a shop owner of the locality, said: “I have my shop here from the past 15 years; they are giving a house, but when we asked them for a shop, the Metro authorities refused. First, the Metro authorities said they will give us money in lieu of loss of business and a shop in the same area as compensation. But now, they have totally made a u-turn. I have invested lakhs of rupees in my shop. The Metro authorities should at least give us compensation for our shops.”

Along with the residential area of Trilokpuri block 15, the Metro line will also go through a portion of the adjoining market area. While some shopkeepers are looking for shops in the nearby areas, some are not sure of their future plans.

A DMRC spokesperson told The Sunday Guardian, “Construction of the Pink Line has been delayed at Trilokpuri due to some land-related issues. Currently, issues pertaining to the rehabilitation of some families are being worked upon. Every effort is being made to start work at the earliest.”