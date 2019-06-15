The bill, passed by LS, had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: The government is likely to introduce the Consumer protection bill, 2018, in the Rajya Sabha during the coming Budget session of Parliament, starting next week.

The bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha, could not be cleared by the Upper House and therefore lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. However, this time, the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry, headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, is planning to introduce the bill in Rajya Sabha and not Lok Sabha.

Except Money bills and the Finance bill, which can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha, a bill may originate in either House of Parliament. However, if a bill is tabled in Rajya Sabha, it does not lapse after the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

The Bill has the provision for establishment of an executive agency—Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)—to promote, protect and enforce the rights of the consumers as a class. It is supposed to be empowered to investigate, recall, refund and impose penalties.

The CCPA will deal with unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements. Besides, there is a provision in the bill for taking suo moto cognisance.

The government realised the need to change the law since the current Act was enacted in 1986. There are several other provisions in the bill which include mediation, misleading advertisements and inclusion of imported products.

The bill also seeks to establish Consumer Protection Councils at the district, state and national levels to render advice on consumer protection.

Ram Vilas Paswan had introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha in January last year and it was passed in December. However, due to continuous disruptions of the Rajya Sabha in the Budget session early this year, the bill could not be passed there. Paswan had expressed his disappointment over the bill not being passed by Parliament despite his best efforts.

As the current Consumer Protection Act, 1986, was to undergo about 100 amendments, the Ministry of Law and Justice had suggested to draft a new bill and to repeal the existing one.

In 2011, an effort was made to amend the 1986 Act with provisions like enabling consumers to file online complaints, and against unfair terms in a contract. However, the amendment bill lapsed with the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha.

In 2015, the National Democratic Alliance government introduced the Consumer protection bill, 2015, in Lok Sabha to replace the 1986 Act.

However, it had to pass through Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, which recommended several additions.