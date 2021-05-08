Pune: Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash on Wednesday night disguised himself as a common man and inspected three police stations—Hinjawadi, Wakad, and Pimpri.

Krishna Prakash, who reportedly has a good command over the Urdu language, donned a kurta and a skull cap.

‘He also put on a fake beard and a henna-colored wig to look his part as ‘Jamal Khan Pathan’. Assistant Police Commissioner Prerna Katte acted as his wife.

Disguised as a common man, Pimpri Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Krishna Prakash conducted a surprise inspection of three police stations under his jurisdiction.

Krishna Prakash was impressed with the functioning of the Hinjawadi and Wakad police stations. However, the cops at the Pimpri police station were found evading their responsibility.

Mr. Prakash himself gave information about the sequence of events that took place during the midnight of Wednesday and Thursday.

“To test the ground reality, I disguised as common citizens with ACP Kate and visited three police stations and few blockade points at night,” he said.

During a visit to Hinjewadi and Wakad police stations, we found that the staff there were ready to listen to our troubles and were engaged in trying to lodge their complaints,” he said.

But while traveling to Pimpri Chinchwad police station, he found that the employees were seen performing their duties by asking them to go to the police station attached to the police station.

“It was found that the staff there did not initially give the kind of treatment that was expected of them, although they behaved well afterwards. This may be because a duty officer recognized me,” he said. said.

In Hinjewadi, Prakash complained of harassment by some anti-social elements, while in Wakad, he told police personnel that his wife’s gold chain was snatched by a motorcycle driver.

At Pimpri Police Station, he complained against the ambulance driver demanding exorbitant charges to fair a patient.

Prakash is a 1998-batch IPS officer. Before his appointment as the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner, Prakash has worked with various police establishments.

As superintendent of police, Prakash had handled the communal riots in Sangli district’s Miraj town in 2009. After his surprise checks, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said that he will continue the same in the future too.