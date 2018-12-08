New Delhi: The Dwarka unit of anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of Delhi Police arrested a murder convict, who had jumped parole, after a brief encounter. The convict Mohit Wadhwa (30), a resident of Hissar in Haryana, was serving life imprisonment in a 2006 murder case. He was out on parole but went absconding in 2016.

According to police, Mohit had gone to Sector-20 of Dwarka to meet his associate. On realising that he had been cornered by the police, he took out a pistol and tried to fire at the police team, but was nabbed. The pistol was loaded with three live rounds of 7.65mm bullets. He has been booked under Arms Act, said Dwarka district DCP Alto Alphonso.

According to him, the AATS received information that a convict who had jumped parole will visit his associate in Dwarka. A team led by Inspector Raj Kumar laid a trap and swooped in on him when he reached the venue at around 7.15 pm. Mohit told the police that he had been living as a tenant in Dwarka Mor for the past few months and was runnning out of money , hence he and his assocites planned to commit robbery to sustain himself while hiding from the police.