Mumbai: The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police raided the residence of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in an alleged pornography case related to the production of pornographic films. Raj Kundra has been sent to the judicial custody till 27 July for further investigation in the pornoghaphy case. Raj Kundra has approached the Bombay High Court to grant him relief from the illegal arrest in complete violation of the Section 41A of the CrPC.

Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty was questioned for almost six hours by the Crime Branch. According to the Mumbai Police sources, in the interrogation, Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn’t aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra wasn’t involved in producing porn content. Shilpa Shetty also said that it was London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning. Shilpa claimed that her husband is innocent: Raj Kundra has moved to the Bombay High Court challenging the police remand.

After the evidence related to Raj Kundra arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in the porn film racket case, now the ED’s entry is going to happen. According to ED sources, Enforcement Directorate will seek FIR from Mumbai Police and soon ED will also register FIR. According to ED sources, Raj Kundra may be given notice summon under FEMA.

There has been a large-scale transaction of money between India and UK in the porn racket that Raj Kundra was running. The transaction is to be investigated between the Yes Bank account of Raj Kundra and Raj Kundra’s company and the UBA (united bank of Africa) account. ED will be investigated under FEMA rules.

Raj Kundra was booked under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Raj Kundra’s Mumbai-based company, Viaan Industries Ltd, was linked to the UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, allegedly owned by his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.