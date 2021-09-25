Distance means barrier. The more it grows, the more it becomes difficult to reduce.

The two large and main communities should not be used once more by external players as cards against each other in the politics of the country.

That is why when RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat recently found no differentiation between a Hindu and Muslim, emphasised their Indianness instead and also denounced lynching of Muslims by Hindus in the light of Hindutva, many of his detractors expressed surprise. The words were designed to reduce the distance between the two communities, this at a time when the ruling party was facing attacks from the opposition over religious supremacy and its perceived intolerance of Muslims.

At a book launch event of Muslim Rashtriya Manch of the RSS on 4 July, the RSS chief argued, “There can never be any dominance of either Hindus or Muslims. There can only be the dominance of Indians. It has been proven that we’re descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA.” He observed, “If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here (in India), then that person is not a Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality.”

What the RSS chief has deliberated on in public is an eternal truth. His call to Muslims also reflects the motto to stitch all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, into Indianness in a relentless pursuit of what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has summed up as “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

The ruling party, BJP, describes itself as “an organisation built on certain principles. Its strength is its cadre. It is not centred around any individual, leader, family or dynasty. Its driving force is a national approach to all issues, rising above caste and religion. “We draw our strength from Bharat Mata ki Jai. This is our central theme. ‘Bharat’ (our land), ‘Mata’ (our heritage and culture) and ‘Jai’ (people’s aspirations) are expressions of our deep commitment to the nation. Nation emerges from the union of land, people and culture. We have faith in cultural nationalism.” The philosophy also carries “Integral Humanism” which “looks at the individual not merely as a material object but one who has a spiritual dimension. It talks of an integral approach to economic development that has an individual at its core that is linked to the family, the society and the nation. The integration of ‘vyashti, srishti, samashti, and parameshti is the essence of the existence of man. The piece of this philosophy is Antyodaya—the welfare of the last person in the queue.”

For Muslims, the RSS chief’s observations will come not only as an assurance but also an acceptance of the facts in history which are based on the invasion of India by the Mughals and the wave of conversion that followed their arrival. A careful assessment will show that members of India’s vibrant Muslim community are, in fact, the descendants of the same Indians as are Hindus or Christians. Nothing could be a better option for the minorities than joining the political mainstream, which should be ready to welcome them into the path to progress. If they do, it would not only be a turning point in the country’s history but would herald a new chapter also in their community for promoting their own moderation, welfare and prosperity.

Professor Jasim Mohammad is Former Media Advisor, Aligarh Muslim University. He is founder chairman, Centre for Narendra Modi Studies (CNMS) Trust, Aligarh. He is former head & group editor, Roznama Rashtriya Sahara (national Urdu daily) & Aalami Sahara TV (Urdu news channel). He may be contacted profjasimmd@gmail.com.