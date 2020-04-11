Srinagar: Authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh are struggling to break the cycle of Covid-19, but are worried now as more cases are emerging from the already declared Choshot Yokma village containment area. Though the area has been sealed now, authorities want to go for door-to-door testing.

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Leh, Ladakh, taking the active cases to four. Earlier, the authorities had said that Ladakh would be Covid-19 free as from the previous 14 cases, 10 persons have now tested negative though they are still in quarantine isolation centers. Commissioner Secretary Health Rigzen Samphal told this reporter that 11 persons have been cured in the isolation centers set up by the government in Ladakh. He said that one female patient from Choshot Yokma village of Leh has tested positive, adding that already, the administration in Leh has notified this village as containment area.

Doctors in SNM hospital of Leh said that the latest positive patient has travel history to Iran and all her family members and close contacts have been traced and kept in quarantine. Doctors and administration in Ladakh are trying their best to break the cycle of Covid-19 as soon as possible. Official figures reveal that 14 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Ladakh of whom, 10 have recovered, but continue to remain in the quarantine facility. Up to 6 April, about 500 samples have been sent to the National Center for Disease Control, Delhi, for screening. Now, 20 fresh samples have been sent for testing.

