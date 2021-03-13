Rise in gunfights and spike in Covid cases have dampened the spirit of tourism stakeholders in Kashmir.

Srinagar: While the government and Kashmir tour operators are organizing road shows and other promotional campaigns across the country to get tourists back, rising violence and increase in Covid cases are affecting the prospects of a good tourist season here.

In the past few days, there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases as dozens of travellers have tested positive and it has alarmed the tourism industry here. Similarly, in the past few weeks, there has been an increase in gunfights, with IGP Kashmir Range Vijay Kumar saying that they have spotted chief of a banned outfit in Srinagar city, thus dampening the spirits of houseboat owners and hoteliers in Kashmir.

Addressing fears in Kashmir, IGP Kashmir Range said that basically, they have increased anti-militancy operations and there is no increase in terrorist activities in Kashmir, while ensuring a healthy tourist season here.

J&K travel agents, along with the government, have been busy right from February, to get tourists back to Kashmir valley, as there was a sudden increase of tourists to Kashmir, especially to Gulmarg, right from November 2020.

“After the early footfall this year, tourism is not picking up again, though there is a very aggressive marketing campaign launched by the government and Kashmir tourism players,” said Sahil Ahmad who runs a local travel agency in Srinagar.

The second wave of Covid-19 is also showing its impact on the footfall of tourists to Kashmir valley as many cities, especially in Maharashtra, are facing a fresh spike in infection. Though the government is hopeful of a good tourist season in the current year, the ground situation in Kashmir valley, coupled with an increase in Covid-19 cases, has brought back fears among the stakeholders of the tourism industry.

It is in place to mention that the government has already organized road shows for promotion of J&K Tourism in major cities, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

These road shows and promotion campaigns will culminate on 27 March and the government has decided to participate in all the major travel marts like OTM, SATEE to bring back tourists as Jammu and Kashmir is desperately looking for its tourism industry to pick up.