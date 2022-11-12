NEW DELHI: As the Lok Sabha seat of Mianpuri went vacant after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, it was widely believed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders that if Netaji’s brother, Shivpal Singh Yadav, were to be fielded on the seat, it would bring the estranged uncle-nephew (Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal) together. However, the party has declared Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav, as its candidate for the seat.

Sources privy to developments in the party said that both the leaders, since Netaji went on ventilator, has opted for silence. “But Akhileshji and Shivpalji had been besides Netaji, throughout, in all the rituals. Everybody seemed to be family that time. Yet, on the political front, we cannot ignore that Shivpal Singh Yadav has his own party, a separate party, and we have a separate party, and both are free to take decisions.”

Before the declaration of a candidate on the seat on Thursday this week, a senior leader in the party had said, “Whatever decision is taken, it will be by the consent of everybody from the family because it was Netaji’s seat; it isn’t a normal seat. Therefore, I think without the consent of Shivpal Singh Yadav, there will be no declaration on the seat.

However, there are sufficient indications from the party leaders that Shivpal Singh Yadav was not taken into confidence while deciding the candidate for the seat. Moreover, Shivpal Singh Yadav has reportedly said that he will give his response in a few days in order to announce his stand. Party leaders also suggest that it is not clear whether he will campaign for Dimple Yadav or not. A senior leader hinted that unless there are talks between the two leaders, it is difficult for his estranged uncle to announce his support for the candidate. But party leaders continue to believe that the relationship will be taken care of and they will soon come together.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson, Manish Singh, while responding to whether Shivpal Yadav was taken into confidence while deciding the candidate on the seat said, “Akhileshji is considered the most democratic leader in our state. Moreover, I can assure you one thing that in the land of Mianpuri and the length and breadth of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadavji has done three Rath Yatras and has also done five cycle yatras. He has been popular in all of UP and people are thus connected with the family.” Zeba Yasmeen, another spokesperson of Samajwadi party, told The Sunday Guardian, “The relationship between the two is expected to become better as the 2024 general elections are coming. It will bring some change because until and unless everybody unites, it will be difficult to fight the BJP. Shivpal Singh Yadav should utilise his experience to strengthen the opposition, which means he should unite not only SP, but all the opposition for 2024.”