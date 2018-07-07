The Dalai Lama celebrated his 83rd birthday in Leh on Friday as the spiritual head of the Tibetans chose the cooler climes of Shewatsel Phodrang for the celebration this time. He has decided to stay there till the end of this month to avoid going to the plains and pray for the peace and amity in the world, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports from Leh, the birthday celebration was attended by a large number of people who also participated in the special prayers held thereafter. It was a colourful gathering as most of the people, including a large number of women, came in their traditional attire.

The Dalai Lama told the people of Leh that he had a special love and bond with them, and stressed on love and amity in the region. He said that there was an “emotional crisis” in the entire world because of violence and unrest. The spiritual leader, who is considered as a “living God” by his followers, advised the people to live in peace and fight for their rights by non-violent means. He said that the most important thing for any human being was to live a contended life with happiness and peace of mind. Later, talking to the media, the Dalai Lama said that he would stay in the region till July-end, participate in a number of prayer meetings and also go for meditation. T

Ladakh Buddhist Association chief Tsewang Thinles told the media that they were highly impressed by the Dalai Lama’s decision to celebrate his birthday with them and also to stay with them.