This year the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort might not be as grand as in the previous years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing norms to be followed. This means that the gathering at the Red Fort would be limited and more emphasis would be on the virtual transmission of the event. “The gathering might be limited to one third or even less this year. This means the security agencies would strictly adhere to social distancing norms,” said an official at the Red Fort. The Delhi Police would be manning the outer layer of the security ring as the security of the Red Fort has been taken over by the Defence Ministry and the Prime Minister’s security.

Seating arrangements for dignitaries would be according to social distancing norms and there would be less chairs this year. Decision on entry of the general public is under consideration. “There would be 4 isolation chambers, two inside and two outside the Red Fort. The number of ambulances deployed this year might be more than previous years, the staff of the Red Fort would also undergo the Covid test,” the official said.