New Delhi: The DCP of Dwarka, Shankar Chaudhury (AGMUT 2011 batch) was on Saturday relieved from his post and asked to report to the Delhi Police headquarters and subsequently an inquiry was initiated against him. This administrative action was taken by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana after it emerged that Chaudhury allegedly had assaulted a woman at a pub on Friday late night under the influence of alcohol.

DCP Chaudhury was attending a birthday party at a pub, “Unculture” in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash where he allegedly created a ruckus and was seen throwing glasses which hit a woman on her head and seriously injured her. She was later taken to the Max Hospital in Saket where she was given treatment. The woman received three stitches on her head.

The woman had gone with her family to the pub to attend the birthday function where Chaudhury was also present with his family. The birthday party was being thrown by the owner of a real estate company.

According to Delhi Police sources, a PCR call was received at 3 a.m., where the caller, the woman’s husband informed the police that the DCP of Dwarka district, Shankar Chaudhury was drunk and had thrown a glass at his wife and that he had been quarrelling with others at the birthday party.

The woman’s husband further informed the police that they had taken his wife to the Max Hospital in Saket. Following the call, the police registered a general diary complaint.

Interestingly, on Saturday afternoon, Delhi Police’s public relations team released a press note saying that there was a “miscommunication” and that the DCP’s name had cropped up erroneously.

In the press note, the Delhi Police PRO team said, “A PCR call was received in the wee hours of 4th June at PS Greater Kailash in which it was mentioned that an officer of Delhi Police of the rank of DCP has assaulted a lady at a birthday party in a private club. Subsequently a video clip of the victim was received wherein she stated that she along with her family were celebrating the birthday party of a family member. The concerned officer was also present along with his family. During the function a glass fell upon the lady & she was injured. The husband of the lady got infuriated upon this as one person in the party was playing with the glass at that time. Due to a miscommunication the name of the DCP cropped up in the ensuing commotion. The matter has been resolved as it was a family issue.”

Interestingly, the woman who had received the injury had withdrawn her complaint on Friday afternoon.

The woman had put out a video on social media narrating the incident. The Sunday Guardian reached out to the Delhi Police PRO for an official comment on the issue, but none was received till the time of going to the press.

Chaudhury, who got the 315th rank in the Civil Services examination, is a resident of Deoghar, Jharkhand. Chaudhury had recently courted controversy after an Additional Sessions Judge, Lokesh Kumar Sharma observed that the Dwarka Police investigating the death of a 19-year-old delivery boy had planted a witness along with pieces of evidence.

Chaudhry had joined as the DCP of Dwarka in October last year. In his short tenure he had earned the goodwill from a significant number of residents of Dwarka district for improving the law and order situation.