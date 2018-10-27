A pall of gloom has descended here over the death of a woman, who was caught in the crossfire between the security forces and a group of terrorists on Friday. The fact that the woman was five months’ pregnant and allegation that security personnel did not allow her family to take her to hospital in time has generated resentment among the people of this district in South Kashmir.

Moreover, the callous response of the police and the administration to such deaths and their efforts to hush up the case under the carpet has angered the people even further. The deceased Firdousa Begum received a bullet in her neck when she inadvertently came in between the security forces and the terrorists when the encounter was going on.

Talking to The Sunday Guardian in nearby Qasabyar village, her husband Khursheed Ahmad claimed that Firdousa could have been saved if the Army camp people would have allowed the family to take her to hospital immediately after the incident. Ahmad, who is a labourer and already living in a miserable condition, said he has no clue how to start life all again with two small kids – 7-year-old Zaid and 3-year-old Aaliya Jaan – in toe.

When this reporter asked how Firdousa was killed, Ahmad lost his cool. “How many times I have to repeat this painful event. She was washing the utensils within the compound of our home when she was hit by a bullet. I pleaded with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) people to allow me to take her to hospital, but they refused,” said a poor Ahmad who has no reach for compensation.

Being illiterate, he has no idea of filing an FIR or approaching the administration for compensation. Giving details of the incident the same evening, a police spokesman said that terrorists launched two UBGL grenades at RR personnel in Shadimarg area here. Firdousa received a bullet injury during the exchange of fire, he added.

Her relatives, however, contest the police claim and insist that after the grenade attack by terrorists, the guards posted at the gate of RR camp fired indiscriminately resulting in Firdousa’s death. District Hospital authorities here confirmed that she was dead on arrival and she died due to excessive blood loss.

Ahmed has no time to approach the police or district authorities for compensation as he is a daily-wager. When this reporter approached Pulwama Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Muhammad Dar, he said that he is yet to receive the ground report to decide the future course in the incident.