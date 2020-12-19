Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, an Ayurvedic medical college under the Delhi government, has reported zero deaths.

New Delhi: Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, an autonomous Ayurvedic medical college and hospital under the Delhi government, has successfully treated more than 2,000 coronavirus patients.

The hospital, which has been providing “pure Ayurvedic treatment”, has not registered a single death due to the virus. So far, over 2,000 patients have been admitted out of which around 238 patients were referred to other hospitals because of the severity of their health condition.

Professor Vidula Gujjarwar, director principal of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurveda Charak Sansthan, told The Sunday Guardian: “We are following the same standard protocol given as per the government guidelines and WHO. We have 170 beds for Covid-19 patients. Medicinal treatment is being administered as per the guidelines of the AYUSH Ministry. They had given some drugs in the initial periods of Covid. So, we have selected out of those and giving to our patients like Haldi milk twice a day, extract of giloy which is an immunity booster and we are giving it in tablet format thrice a day. We are also giving the 5g powder of Amla as a replacement for Vitamin C once a day.”

The hospital was one of the three designated as Covid Health Centre which admitted mild to moderate Covid-19 patients who did not need much medical intervention.

The hospital has also been using a concoction called Nagaradhi Kwath containing three herbs-Shunthi Giloy and Haritaphi formed by Kwath Kalpana.

Dr Gujjarwar told The Sunday Guardian that this concoction is given to patients above the age of 16 years with a dosage of 30 ml thrice a day. For patients below 16 years, a dosage of 5-10 ml is given. This preparation is not given to patients up to the age of 5 years.

This treatment was followed for a case-control study of 1,000 patients where half received the ingredients and the other half didn’t.

Another trial of 1,000 patients was conducted to test sitopaladi churna which is given to patients for common cold, as per reports.

“These are the immuno-modulators that are working on basic metabolism and that’s why these methods are successful in the management of Covid. I will not say that in the treatment of Covid. We are not claiming that this is a formula for Covid treatment. The first case was admitted on 18 April 2020. In the initial few days, we were getting asymptomatic patients. After the surge in the number of cases, we started getting mild to moderate cases. Now, we are also getting critical patients and we try to manage the situation until the patients require ventilators and then we refer them to higher centers. In addition to medicines, we also give breathing techniques, happiness therapy, discussion or joke sessions or Hasya Yoga to release their anxiety,” Professor Gujjarwar said.

About allopathy doctors from across the country protesting over the Centre’s decision to allow Ayurveda practitioners to perform certain surgeries, Dr Vidula said: “There shouldn’t be any war between the disciplines of medicines, especially during a pandemic, as ultimately all the systems work towards curing the patients. Every discipline of medicine is trying to do welfare towards humanity. I respect every discipline and I expect that they should also respect indigenous science. Whenever there is an emergency service, there is no alternative to allopathy and whenever there is a requirement to prevent the disease and to remain healthy, there is no alternative to Ayurveda.”

Last week, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter and congratulated the hospital. “Congratulations to Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan for successfully catering to 2,000 Covid patients with pure Ayurvedic treatment. It is the first Indian Ayurvedic hospital which has treated Covid patients from ages 1 month to 106 years. I applaud the team and staff,” Delhi Health Minister Jain had tweeted.